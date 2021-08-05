Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period.

VAW traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

