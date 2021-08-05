Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 323,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,481. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

