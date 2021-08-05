SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

