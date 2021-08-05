SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 234.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

