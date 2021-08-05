Spectrum (SPT) Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $33,100.34 and $9,691.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00351386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000663 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

