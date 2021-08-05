Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises 4.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock remained flat at $$128.61 during midday trading on Thursday. 24,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $131.45.

