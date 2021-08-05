Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.