SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Issues Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

