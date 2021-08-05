SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.13 Million

Analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post $370.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.00 million and the highest is $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

FLOW opened at $81.46 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

