Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Square in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SQ. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

SQ opened at $266.42 on Thursday. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

