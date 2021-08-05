Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $335.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.21.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $266.42 on Tuesday. Square has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.