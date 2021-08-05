Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 8,447 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL opened at $50.45 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -252.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.