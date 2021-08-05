Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 43,941 Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE CSAN opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

