Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 43,941 Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Cosan Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
