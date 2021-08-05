Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $39.27 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

