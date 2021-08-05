Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,257 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

