Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,604 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 444.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 153,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 42,612 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

