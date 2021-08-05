Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 83,164 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 55.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,164 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

