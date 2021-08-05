Square’s (SQ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $266.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 233.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

