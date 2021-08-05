Square’s (SQ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $266.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 233.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
