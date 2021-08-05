SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SQZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $332.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

