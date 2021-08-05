SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.64

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.64 and last traded at C$20.58, with a volume of 312365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.89.

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.38%.

About SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

