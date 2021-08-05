Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.

Shares of SLNG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 7,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $10.47.

In related news, Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $38,188.64. Insiders have bought a total of 10,680 shares of company stock worth $84,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

