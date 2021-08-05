Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 34,255 shares.The stock last traded at $46.70 and had previously closed at $46.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 853.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.