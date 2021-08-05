State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,695 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $15,970,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of SRC opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.29, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.