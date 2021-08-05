State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,948. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $289.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.56. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $299.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.17.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.