State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 974 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

NYSE AVY opened at $212.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $112.21 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

