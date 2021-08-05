State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,219 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

