State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,111,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 209,558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,218 shares of company stock worth $10,384,672. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PMVP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.