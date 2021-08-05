State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 50,000 Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNRHU. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of SNRHU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

