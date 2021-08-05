State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $601,000 Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE VVV opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

