State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $745,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

SHLS stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.25.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

