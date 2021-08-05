State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 17,500 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,182,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

JNCE stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.