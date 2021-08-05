State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,600 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Molecular Templates worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 532,139 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 709,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $397.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.