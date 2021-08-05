State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $25.63 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

