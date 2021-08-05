Stealth One Day Volume Reaches $959.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $959.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00035683 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033554 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000866 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,757,503 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

