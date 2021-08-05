Steem Dollars Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00017263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $59.22 million and $8.51 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007262 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,376,956 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.