Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

