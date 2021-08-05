Stericycle (SRCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

