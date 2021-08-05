Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STL. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

