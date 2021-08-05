stETH (STETH) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00047700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00103232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00141762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,345.91 or 1.00008407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00828208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

