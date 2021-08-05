Stifel Nicolaus Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $48.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.96. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $911.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

