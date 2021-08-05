Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Oblong Call Options (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,986 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,877% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

Shares of NYSE OBLG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.84. 8,089,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19. Oblong has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Oblong will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oblong in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

