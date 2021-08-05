Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Call Options (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,723 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,304% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

NYSE:BW opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $571.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

