STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 252,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.62 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.