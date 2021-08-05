STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. STORE Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.970 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

STOR stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 42,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.63.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

