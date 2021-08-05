Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746,916 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Stratasys worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 608,781 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

