Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $137.97 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 118.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.59.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

