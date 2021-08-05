Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.83. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

