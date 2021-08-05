Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,351 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $519,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

UNP stock opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.