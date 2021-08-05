Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 350 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

