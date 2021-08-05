Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 688 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $106.78 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05.

